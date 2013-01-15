Recently published research from GlobalData, "Geothermal Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Geothermal Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Geothermal power market in Germany. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global geothermal power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Germany (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Germany geothermal power market. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved and average number of homes powered by geothermal power during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to geothermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global renewable power market, global geothermal power market, Germany power market, Germany renewable power market and Germany geothermal market. The scope of the research includes -
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.
- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.
- Detailed overview on the global geothermal power market with installed capacity, generation and installed capacity split by major countries. An analysis of cost break-up for geothermal power is covered as part of the report.
- Power market scenario in Germany and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.
- An overview on Germany renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Enex ehf., Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG, Siemens AG, Ormat Industries, Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wind Power in Italy, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Japan, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in France, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Portugal, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in China, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles