Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2021 -- HTF MI released latest research publication on Global Geothermal Power market that provides up-to-date and peer-reviewed facts, figures and analysis of global developments in technology, policies and markets. The survey with Geothermal Power manufacturers and stakeholders from key geographies, reveals various challenges with regulation, development and growth scenarios. Additionally stream of Geothermal Power M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the players profiled in the study are Mitsubishi, Ormat, Toshiba, Fuji, Alstom, General Electric, Chevron, Calpine, Energy Development, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Enel Green Power, KenGen, Contact Energy, Orkuveita Reykjavikur, Pertamina Geothermal Energy, CalEnergy Generation, Star Energy Ltd, Northern California Power Agency & Terra-Gen etc.



The Global Geothermal Power market study focuses on key elements such as total energy consumption, inadequate innovation in sectors, the need for infrastructure development, the lack of affordability in some markets, the absence of sufficient policy. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of Geothermal Power study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [Dry Steam Geothermal Power, Flash Steam Geothermal Power & Binary Cycle Geothermal Power], application [Industrial, Commercial & Residential] and by Regions [Region Names].



The competition Landscape of Global Geothermal Power market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net Profit), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers Mitsubishi, Ormat, Toshiba, Fuji, Alstom, General Electric, Chevron, Calpine, Energy Development, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Enel Green Power, KenGen, Contact Energy, Orkuveita Reykjavikur, Pertamina Geothermal Energy, CalEnergy Generation, Star Energy Ltd, Northern California Power Agency & Terra-Gen and many more.



Margins are tight, forcing key players of Geothermal Power to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global Geothermal Power Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.



Key Highlights of the Study



1) M&A activity in Geothermal Power; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Dry Steam Geothermal Power, Flash Steam Geothermal Power & Binary Cycle Geothermal Power are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for Geothermal Power and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

.... and many others



Report Scope and Extracts of Global Geothermal Power Market Study



Chapter 1: Market Snapshot

- Key findings

Chapter 2: Geothermal Power Market Future Outlook

Chapter 3: Geothermal Power Market Challenges and Development Scenario

Chapter 4: Hotspots for Geothermal Power

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors - R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players - A mix of Incumbents and New

- Global Geothermal Power Market Share Analysis by Players (2020-2021E)

- Geothermal Power Concentration Rate

- Company Profiles

.......



Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2021-2030), by Type [, Dry Steam Geothermal Power, Flash Steam Geothermal Power & Binary Cycle Geothermal Power]

Chapter 9. Geothermal Power Market, by Application [Industrial, Commercial & Residential]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2021-2030)

- Value ($) by Region

- Geothermal Power Production

- % Market Share by Region

.......



.... Continued



