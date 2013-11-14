Geraldine Grandidier Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2013 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- GERALDINE GRANDIDIER, CEO OF TIDY BOOKS has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 10th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world’s top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2013 awards received entries from 18 nations and territories.



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners during a sold-out event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.



More than 1,200 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Communications Campaign of the Year, among others. Geraldine Grandidier won the Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Europe, the Middle East & Africa category.



Not many women make the leap from violin making to manufacturing for a global market, but Geraldine Grandidier, Tidy Books’ CEO found an untapped niche in the market for her innovative front –facing children’s bookcase for the home. Geraldine started Tidy Books in 2004 with just $750 and no business experience, to build an international brand with a range of original kid’s storage products that are scalable to mass production.



“Geraldine has struck a chord with parents who want their children to curl up with a book, just like they did as children. Her achievement in winning Gold in the Stevie Awards is a testament to Geraldine’s innovative approach to business and her ambition to put a Tidy Books Bookcase in every child’s bedroom.” Ruth Duncan, PR & Marketer, Tidy Books.



Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 240 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process this year.



“For 10 years we have been recognizing the achievements of women in the workplace, and this year’s nominations were the most impressive class the judges have ever reviewed,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”



Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women.



About Tidy Books

Tidy Books makes innovative children’s bookcases - that get kids reading – and other award-winning storage designs for children. Tidy Books founded 2004 by CEO Geraldine Grandidier, and operates in the UK, US, Australia and Europe, & sold through major retailers like John Lewis and Amazon US. Won many awards for product design and business innovation and is poised for further global growth. Selected on to Goldman Sachs/UCL Business Growth Program, 10,000 Small Businesses. Visit the Tidy Books website to find out more.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in five programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, The International Business Awards, The American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



For more information or high res images, contact:



Ruth Duncan

Tidy Books Europe Limited

10 Hatherly Mews

London

E17 4QP

+44 (0) 20 8520 4647

ruth@tidy-books.com