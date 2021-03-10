Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global GERD Drugs and Devices market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease drugs and devices is expected to grow due to an increase in the incidences of acidic taste in the mouth, heartburn, dry cough, hoarseness, and asthma, among others. GERD drugs and devices consist of various medications, devise, and surgery.



The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the GERD Drugs and Devices industry for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.



The global GERD Drugs and Devices market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, Sandoz Inc. announced it had shipped pantoprazole sodium to supply the hospitals for injection, 40 mg to Civica Rx. It is a part of a multiyear collaboration for the reduction in supply shortages with several other pipeline medicines.

H2 blockers are a group of drugs that reduces the amount of acid produced by the cell lining of the stomach. They are also known as histamine H2-receptor antagonists but are also known as H2 blockers. They include ranitidine, cimetidine, nizatidine, and famotidine, among others.

The MUSE or Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler is an extensive endoscopic device that incorporates the latest technological advancement for the delivery of patient-friendly option for Transoral Fundoplication, the procedure intended for the treatment of GERD.

North America held the largest share, with the U.S. contributing the major revenue share. The rise in the geriatric population in the region, which is prone to acid reflux and development in heartburn, will drive the demand of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Devices market

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.



Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

H2 Receptor Antagonist

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs)

Antacids



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

LINX Management System

Stretta Therapy

Bravo Reflux Testing System

Digitrapper reflux testing system

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market.Explore the underlying dynamics of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market.

Highlight significant trends of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global GERD Drugs and Devices market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



