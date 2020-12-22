GERD Drugs and Devices Market Research Report 2027 by Top Manufacturers Are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) drugs and devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% and reach a value of USD 6.14 Billion by 2027. The changed lifestyle like work stress, the lesser amount of rest due to increased workloadand greater consumption of unhealthy food, such as fast foods, junk foods, and many others have affected the health of an average person to a considerable extent.The change in lifestyles of the people is thus a significant factor for the growth of the market.



Key participants include- Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease is growing due to the intake of analgesics, smoking, decrease in the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection, consumption of certain types of food and drinks, high body mass index (BMI), family history of GERD, and limited physical activity. The growing incidence of the disease will drive the demand for the GERD drug and devices market.



Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Oral

- Parenteral



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- H2 Receptor Antagonist

- Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs)

- Antacids



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

- LINX Management System

- Stretta Therapy

- Bravo Reflux Testing System

- Digitrapper reflux testing system

- Others



The factors impacting the growth of the market are the rise in the trend of self-medication and increased awareness of GERD. Moreover, the constant occurrence of GERD disorders, as well as changes in lifestyle, is propelling the market demand. The expiration of the patent on most of the drugs is paving the way for new over the counter and generic drugs. The poor reimbursement of procedures and devices, low safety, and efficacy are restricting the adoption of the GERD drugs and devices market.



Market Drivers

The antacid drug type is expected to hold the highest share, around 49.8% during the forecast period. The leading factor for the growth of antacid drug's market share is the increasing awareness regarding the health conditions among consumers and the use of self-medication. In terms of the device type,the MUSE – Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler segment will dominate the GERD Drugs and Devices Market, with USD 1.26 Billion in the year 2019. It is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to its use as a minimally non-surgical device which helps people resume their daily life within a day.



Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness massive growth with CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing hospital infrastructure and multispeciality clinics in countries like South Korea, China, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The North American regional market is also expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected market size of the GERD Drugs and Devices market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What will be the growth rate of the industry during the estimated period?

- Who are the major vendors in the industry and what are their strategies to reap more profits and reduce costs?

- What are the trends from the past and future that are likely to favor the progress of the GERD Drugs and Devices industry worldwide?

- What are the major threats and challenges that hinder the development of the industry?

- What are the opportunities in store for the business owners operating in the market?



