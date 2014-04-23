German Binary Robot: Review of New Binary Options Trading Software Released

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Norbert R. has come up with a system called German Binary Robot which is the English edition of Binary EA and is a semi-automated trading formula for binary options. Norbert R. is an Ex-Deutsche Bank Manager. He has been teaching German Banker Secret Bollinger Band Strategy all over Germany. Currently, he is taking the tour of France and Spain as well and teaching his German Banker Secret Strategy in seminars.



Norbert R. with his program German Binary Robot provides excess income to traders. This software examines 11 indicators and originates a trade that only needs to be approved by the user himself. This obviates the commonly made faults and hassling days in front of the computer. At first, traders are required to download the software free of cost and without indebtedness from the official webpage.



CLICK HERE TO GET INSTANT ACCESS TO GERMAN BINARY ROBOT SOFTWARE



They can test this software with $500 demo money without funding money and persuade themselves of ability of this incredible trading tool German Binary Robot. Once the trial period runs out, people can pick to buy the full edition. The price is set by trade volume and starts at $297 to $2397 every single month.



The installation and activation process of this trading formula is instructive and only takes a few minutes for people to understand and follow along. The trade account with Vault Options Finance is equally created in just a few steps. For a proper trial, people should be concerning the Vault Options Finance trading account with at least 200, – $ or more. However, funding cash is safe and unruffled, whether people use their credit card, a bank transfer or any other payment technique.



Once people are done funding their accounts, their software is ready to use right away. As soon as they pick up a signal, they are required to simply approve the trade. People will most definitely be moved with the ease of use. All procedures are explained in detail and are foolproof. People will establish their first trade and will receive a considerable profit on their first day.



CLICK HERE TO GET INSTANT ACCESS TO GERMAN BINARY ROBOT SOFTWARE



German Binary Robot is congenial with Windows and MAC computer, considered to be one of its best features. The system provides free demo account along with demo money and automatic search for binary signals. When traders get access to its member’s area, they are provided with free binary option training and step by step guide to the system. Norbert commends people to use their hand-picked binary option professional traders/brokers as they are staggeringly skilled and very associated with the software.



About http://www.GermanBinaryRobot.com

The whole strategy of German Binary Robot trading formula is extremely easy for people to understand. Novices can learn through easily. Moreover, the percentage profit of this software will not be altered by any rectification in the market trends.