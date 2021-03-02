German Expert Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a VR Editing System

Cologne, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Robert Malzan is a renowned German expert in the field of Virtual Reality and has spent the last 2 years of his life in the development of his remarkable new VR Editing System. This all-new VR Editing System will simply take the Cinematic Virtual Reality Experiences to the next level and Robert has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce his new system to the world. Previously, Robert successfully developed the Fastrack(TM) hybrid editing system and he gained industry-wide recognition for this achievement.



"While developing the software, I also experimented with various input methods, devices, and software packages to ensure that the VR Reel Composer will cooperate flawlessly with all the great equipment out there." Said Robert Malzan, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Robert, more than half of the funds will be used to buy equipment and Robert also needs support in reaching a wider audience.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/reeldreem/wysiwyg-editing-system-for-vr-in-vr and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 30,000 and Robert is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Robert Malzan

Robert Malzan is a renowned German VR expert, who has done M.Sc. in Computer Science and a B.Sc. in Game Programming. Bob has been working in VR-related fields since 1993 and has perfected a remarkable new VR editing system for those who want to enhance their cinematic virtual reality experience. Robert is currently crowdfunding this editing system for VR applications on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous community support and backing.



