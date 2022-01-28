German Exports Rebound in Face of Supply Chain Issues

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- There has been no shortage of coverage of the supply chain problems that have affected global markets over the past year. However, despite these challenging conditions, German experts actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels towards the end of the year. In October last year, exports were 8.1% up on the same period in 2020 with Germany exporting €121.3 billion-worth of goods in the month. The data showed positive spikes with respect to exports to other EU countries, as well as exports to other locations outside the region, such as China. It is hoped that the strength of the numbers indicates that Germany will be able to avoid a mini recession and that there is some hope that the supply chain problems recently experienced could be easing, even if there isn't currently an end in sight. However, many - such as DIHK Trade Head Volker Treir - urged caution and forecast ongoing difficult conditions for the foreseeable future.



DSJ Global is leading specialist recruiter for end-to-end supply chain, assisting enterprises in Germany - and all over the world - in coping with the changing conditions of the challenges and bottlenecks of the past year or so. The firm has worked with a broad spectrum of businesses navigating supply chain challenges, from agile start-ups to global megabrands. In addition to supply chain jobs, the firm also provides expert support with respect to connected fields such as technical operations, logistics and procurement. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global is able to offer hiring options to suit all situations and needs. The firm also has extensive resources to call on, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers at enterprises across the country, and beyond. In Germany, DSJ Global has a presence in all major hubs, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne.



Delivering exceptional hiring support for supply chain jobs requires a global outlook, something that the firm has access to thanks to an extensive international network. As well as broad coverage in Germany (in Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne), DSJ Global also has a very visible international presence - the team is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. Plus, the firm is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Managing this dual nationwide and global dimensions takes a strong team and DSJ Global dedicates significant resources to ensuring its people meet - and exceed - the required standards. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as supply chain jobs there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Purchasing Manager, Team Leader [Clinical Supply Chain Management], Operation Buyer [Indirect] and Inbound Logistics Manager.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



To find out more about supply chain jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about DSJ Global please go to https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.