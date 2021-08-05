German Firm Supports Zoom in Machine-Learning Multilingual Developments

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- In the current climate of working from home and online meetings, video conference tools like Zoom have safeguarded businesses' abilities to continue working effectively during the coronavirus pandemic. However, when conducting international business, language barriers can continue to impede effective trade. In light of this, Zoom has announced their intention to acquire the German start-up, Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions (Kites) in an effort to incorporate real-time machine-learning based translation to the software. The Zoom technical team will benefit from the 12 research scientists at Kites who will assist in the development of machine translation by offering multilingual translation capabilities.



Glocomms, formed in 2013, is a leading specialised recruiter for business-critical talent in the IT and technology industry in Germany and Europe. Owing to their status as an award-winning IT and technology recruitment agency under the Phaidon International Group, Glocomms are the chosen recruitment partner for hundreds of worldwide market leaders. Their multi-national network of over 750 industry experts, situated in 12 global office locations, provides the firm with an advantageous international scope when sourcing talent for fields such as enterprise solutions jobs and commercial services careers.



The consultancy team at Glocomms Germany pushes boundaries in order to deliver the highest quality of hiring solutions for its clients within an ever-evolving sector. The Berlin-based division of Glocomms provides top-drawer opportunities to talented individuals across Germany, from Hamburg to Frankfurt, Munich to Cologne. The firm's major objective is to give industry-leading organisations and skilled professionals peace of mind that by guaranteeing that their recruiting needs are in expert hands. To ensure that they are able to execute effective, long-lasting recruitment decisions, the directors at Glocomms are committed to the development and progression of their consultants through providing them with ongoing, comprehensive training in the latest recruitment technologies. This has ensured that Glocomms remains a reputable, industry-leading IT and technology recruiter across Germany, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.



There is currently a wide range of positions available in Germany for talented professionals who are ambitious and looking for a long career within the industry. The firm creates bespoke recruitment solutions across the tech industry in Germany from commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions available through Glocomms at present include: Enterprise Account Executive, Sr. Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Inside Sales Executive DACH, React.JS Front-End Developer, Palo Alto Expert, Salesforce Business Analyst, Senior Account Manager DACH, Regional Sales Manager DACH, Senior Account Executive CEE, Lead Pre-Sales Engineer, and Senior Customer Success Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.