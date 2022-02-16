German Government Passes New Supply Chain Act

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- In keeping with many other nations around the world, the German government has now passed a new piece of legislation that is designed to increase transparency up and down the supply chain. The Supply Chain Act (also known as the German Act on Corporate Due Diligence in Supply Chains) will come into force in January next year. Its purpose is to introduce new due diligence obligations on businesses relating to both their direct and indirect suppliers. Those obligations are designed to improve the application of environmental standards and also to help protect human rights. The act will require businesses to take steps to eliminate, or minimise, the risks that exist in their supply chains when it comes to human rights and environmental standards. The threshold for compliance is companies with as few as 1,000 employees. Some of the provisions include establishing a risk management system, implementing preventative measures and reporting annually.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



