German Hotels Online Offers the Best Deals on over 8,000 German and Austrian Hotels

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Germany is now the economic powerhouse of Europe, and understandably this makes it an enticing destination for business travelers eager to strengthen relationships with German corporate entities. Despite the desire to visit regions in Germany, finding the right hotels can be difficult. German Hotels Online is a new website designed for German travelers to get the best deals on local accommodation throughout the country and neighboring Austria. Thanks to Google Translate, this new and comprehensive directory is now available to people from around the world to take advantage of.



The site breaks down the hotels in Deutschland by their county and then their locality, before finally revealing them on a map of the local area so their exact proximity can be established. In typically German fashion the distance from the town centre is also displayed in kilometers, and the attention to detail does not end with distances.



The site includes a full write up of every hotel listed, a gallery of high quality imagery of the rooms, reception and dining areas of the hotels, a star rating, user rating and clear pricing system establishing how much the hotel costs per person per night. This thoroughness is sure to make it a mainstay with both native and international travelers to the country seeking the best Deutschland Hotel.



A spokesperson for German Hotels Online explained, “The German Hotels Online site has been devised with German people in mind, but individuals from around the world can easily translate the site using Google Translate, and therefore get the kind of local knowledge normally only enjoyed by the German people. The site currently has over 8,000 listings and is growing day by day, offering some of the best rates throughout every region of Germany and Austria, making it ideal for business travelers.”



About German Hotels Online

German Hotels Online is an online directory of German Hotels, in which hotels are listed by the region and locality within said region. Users can then scan the hotels available based on their position on a map, their star rating, their price per night or their availability. The website is regularly updated with new listings as hotels add themselves to the website to be considered by tourists. For more information, please visit: http://www.german-hotels-online.com