German IT Hiring Activity Up 0.9%

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- Germany's technology industry continues to thrive and new figures show an increase in hiring for the autumn. IT hiring activity in the tech sector rose by 0.9% in September 2021. This is compared to the technology industry's overall hiring levels, which actually fell during the same period when compared with the month before. The focus on hiring for IT roles is not something that is exclusive to the technology industry, as it is a trend that is currently expanding across many sectors. Roles such as software developers, programmers and testers were particularly in demand and accounted for just over 76% of overall IT recruitment in Germany's technology industry in September this year. Database and network administrators and architects also made up a significant part of the landscape. Junior and mid-level positions continue to dominate the market for IT recruitment in the technology sector, as organisations seek to establish effective IT capacity for now and the years to come.



Glocomms is an enterprise solutions recruiter with a nationwide reach in Germany that includes major cities such as Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin and Munich. Established in 2013, the firm has become a go to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step as well as organisations looking to hire in resilience and innovation. Today. Glocomms is not just an enterprise solutions recruiter but also able to provide specialist hiring support over other key fields in technology, including cyber security, commercial services, development & engineering, cloud & infrastructure and data & analytics. With a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Glocomms is able to bring to life the vision that any organisation has when it comes to hiring strategy. This has made the firm an enterprise solutions recruiter in demand across Europe, working with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from agile innovators to large global names in the tech sector.



Vital to this has been the combination of nationwide and international reach that the firm has been able to achieve. The team in Germany is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce focused on securing business critical talent in technology. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The team at Glocomms is a crucial asset in providing an effective and flexible service that remained supportive and innovative even during the challenges of the pandemic. Consultants at Glocomms are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies at all times. There are currently many roles available via this enterprise solutions recruiter - across the entire spectrum of tech jobs - including Strategic Account Manager, Network SDN Engineer, Linux Systems Administrator and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Technical Consultant.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Enterprise solutions recruiter in Germany visit https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.