German Manufacturing Sector Growth Momentum

The PMI figures for the German manufacturing sector represent a general theme across Europe in terms of recovery. As a manufacturing recruiter with a strong European network, DSJ Global is committed to supporting businesses across the industry in building resilient workforces to help overcome whatever challenges are still around the corner. Talent drives growth - this is something that the firm has built a business on, ensuring that organisations in end-to-end supply chain have the people that they need to thrive. As well as being a manufacturing recruiter, DSJ Global also has a wealth of experience in connected areas, such as supply chain jobs and roles in logistics and recruitment. The firm has worked with many different organisations, from international brands to agile start-ups, using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create hiring options for each one. This is simple to do, as the firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of connections with hiring managers Europe-wide.



DSJ Global is well established as a manufacturing recruiter in Germany, with a reach that extends to most major cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. This nationwide network is complemented by a broad international reach - the team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, DSJ Global is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. From the heat of the pandemic through to the hopefulness of recovery, the team at DSJ Global has continued to provide comprehensive support to clients and candidates. This has meant investing heavily in its own people, especially during the most challenging times. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this manufacturing recruiter today, including Senior Procurement Manager for Soft FM, Harness Design Engineer and Head of Supply Chain Quality.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.