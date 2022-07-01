German Pharma Recruitment Activity Up 9.5%

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- 2022 has already been a positive year for pharma recruitment in Germany. The latest figures show a 9.5% rise in IT hiring activity in pharma between February and March this year and indicate that the industry as a whole continues to thrive. The numbers also show that IT hiring continues to take up a large percentage of overall hiring activity, accounting for 4.87% of total hiring activity in March of this year. Roles, such as software and web developers, database and network administrators and analysts, are all in high demand. There are some companies that continue to dominate when it comes to pharma recruitment activity - Bayer, for example, posted 36 IT jobs in March of this year and other companies, such as Merck and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co are also active. In fact, when it comes to IT hiring for the pharmaceutical industry, the top 5 account for more than 66% of activity and growth.



EPM Scientific are pharma recruiters in Germany focused on helping organisations in the life sciences sector to thrive. Connecting enterprises with the IT talent they need to take operations to the next level has been a key priority, as IT transformation has accelerated across the pharma industry. The firm's expertise is not just as pharma recruiters but also in many other connected areas of hiring in life sciences, including medical affairs, safety/pharmacovigilance, commercial, medical communications, regulatory and clinical development. The team works with a broad spectrum of businesses as pharma recruiters, from disruptive startups to international pharmaceutical brands. EPM Scientific has a broad range of resources to ensure that hiring options can be created for any hiring need. That includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. As a result, the team has become a go-to for organisations and individuals alike.



Becoming go-to pharma recruiters in Germany has meant establishing a network that extends nationwide, including to most major cities such as Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. This is not where the firm's reach ends though, as the team in Germany is backed by a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000. Plus, EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As pharma recruiters, EPM Scientific have watched hiring needs shift considerably in recent times, with IT jobs moving to the top of the pile. Making connections so that organisations can get what they need has been a priority that the firm delivers on by consistently training consultants and ensuring they work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via EPM Scientific today including Senior Chemist, Technical Support Project Manager and Freelance Clinical Research Scientist.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.