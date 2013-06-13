German Printing Office Wins International Award for Wedding Stationary

Düsseldorf, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Results are out for the second Wedding Industry Experts Awards, and it is with great pleasure that we announce that Frese Hochzeitskarten was awarded the Best Invitation Designer in Germany.



The awards are an annual competition recognizing some of the most popular wedding professionals at a local, national and international level. Voting commenced on April 23rd and concluded on April 30th. This year wedding professionals from 29 countries participated in seventy categories.



Supporters voted by clicking on a vote button on WeddingIndustryExperts.com – the participant with the most votes in their category and location won.



WeddingIndustryexperts.com runs the award competition each year and they also release free reports. Reports present a variety of perspectives on topics related to starting and running a wedding related business.



By concentrating on the production of the most stylish sorts of printing in traditional techniques, Düsseldorf printing house Frese Hochzeitskarten (http://www.frese.de/) has already been able to impress even majestic customers since 1949.



Most printing houses in Germany are seen to be in a competition to drive out rivals, of which the sole aim is to fill existing production capacities, with no regard for the margins. However, some hidden champions, such as Frese in Düsseldorf, have opted for a different business model: they work on perfecting specific printing technologies and thereby avoid the ruinous bulk business. “We are embossing and letterpress specialists and we want to offer our customers a visual and tangible experience with the finest sorts of wedding invitations,” says Dirk Jakobs, art director of Frese. This also means that Frese offers more than merely the production of stylishly printed paper: “With our customers, we also develop the graphical implementation,” says Jakobs, who also escorts wedding couples from designing the printed materials through to the final processing.



