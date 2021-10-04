German Production Halts as a Result of Supply Constraints

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Due to ongoing supply constraints, the German industry failed to keep up with rising demand in August, with the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic still affecting supply chains around the world. Production increased at a far slower rate than new orders. Furthermore, industrial businesses' confidence in future growth has dipped marginally, owing mostly to rising pricing pressure. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/BME Purchasing Managers' Index (EMI) dropped by 3.3 points in August, demonstrating this. However, the German PMI was still comfortably in the growth zone in August, at 62.6 points (July 65.9), and far over the reference line of 50 points. Professionals are working ardently to ensure that the entire production line reverts to its pre-pandemic state as soon as possible.



DSJ Global has been offering unique hiring solutions to candidates and clients across a variety of industries throughout the logistics and supply chain sectors since 2008. The dedication of the firm to match industry-leading organisations with highly skilled professionals in manufacturing jobs and procurement careers. Germany is a European epicentre of distribution with access to an ever-increasing number of consumers, making it the ideal location to develop logistics and supply chain careers. The team of over 1000 consultants and advisers at DSJ Global is situated across 6 countries worldwide. The firm has committed to the construction of a well-established network of industry experts, fostering connections and relationships to ensure that they're clued up on international market trends and potential risk factors. This allows the team to enhance their recruitment strategy and decision-making. DSJ Global is the chosen logistics and supply chain recruitment agency for hundreds of prestigious organisations across the globe as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group. DSJ Global works with a broad range of companies, including innovative start-ups, SMOs, and long-standing multinational enterprises, providing candidates with an extremely diverse range of employment options to explore. Fuelled by their dedication to their clients and candidates, the firm actively invests in the continuous training and development of its consultants in order to consistently secure optimal outcomes.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Europe S&OP Planning Manager, Global Head of Operations, SAP Consultant for PP/APO, Supply Chain Manager, Procurement Business Partner, Group Leader Logistics, Logistics and Order Management Coordinator, Expert, Logistics & SAP Systems, and Senior Logistics Project Manager, to name a few. DSJ Global is a market leader has pioneered a novel method within the recruitment space. This is exemplified by their dedication to a recruiting beyond borders approach, which aims to bring together exceptional individuals and world-class organisations, irrespective of geographical location. As a result, applicants gain from worldwide possibilities, and clients benefit from the global talent pool.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



