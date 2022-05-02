German Retail Firms Planning to Launch Embedded Finance Schemes

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Embedded finance schemes cover a wide range of categories, from loyalty schemes to 'buy now, pay later' options and cash back on purchases. There is obvious enthusiasm for these products among consumers which has led to a range of retailers to start investing in them. New figures reveal that 75%+ of top European business leaders are now looking to launch more of these embedded finance schemes to help attract new customers and cement relationships with existing ones. One of the advantages of embedded finance schemes is that they essentially integrate financial services offerings into non-financial companies. This has benefits when it comes to improving the check out and payment experiences that consumers have and this can increase conversions and long-term engagement between customers and firms. Currently, around 75% of firms in Germany are already offering embedded finance schemes and, given the spike in interest currently under way, that is only likely to increase.



For financial services recruitment agencies such as Selby Jennings, the significant increase in embedded finance schemes is an interesting development. It opens up a wealth of opportunities for talented people with the right skill set to take a career-defining next step. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is one of a number of financial services recruitment agencies able to support businesses looking to recruit talent to expand in this way. The firm has worked with a broad spectrum of enterprises, including start-ups, small businesses and global brands. Alongside a network of contacts at key organisations internationally, Selby Jennings is unique among financial services recruitment agencies as it has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. The team works with a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to help ensure that options can be created for every kind of recruitment need.



The role of financial services recruitment agencies, such as Selby Jennings, is to help make key connections between individuals and organisations so that both are able to thrive. The firm is very well placed to do this in Germany, as it has a reach that extends to most major cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. Not only that but the team in Germany is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that extends this reach internationally. Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In addition to these extensive networks, Selby Jennings invests heavily in its own people to ensure that service standards are always exceptionally high. Consultants at the firm work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Selby Jennings is one of Europe's most prominent financial services recruitment agencies, able to offer a wide range of positions, including MRLO Compliance Officer, Structured Product Sales and Data Analyst.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.