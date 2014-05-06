Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- German Shepherd Watchdogs LLC is now offering dog training. The company police K9 and sport dog experts are professionally training all the breeds in order to be happy and well-adjusted members in a family. The canine experts train law enforcement officers and their dogs fom many Northern California police department.



“Our expertise in dog training is sought by top dog competitors, police canine handlers as well as other dog trainers,” says one of the German Shepherd Watchdogs founder John Riboni.



While explaining the need for training your dog, John Riboni said that the exercise not only makes the dog a better companion but also one that will feel free to live within the family. “Eliminate the daily struggle of living with an untrained and disobedient dog. Barking endlessly, fighting with other animals, digging holes, dragging you down the street and other negative behaviors are not only burdens for you ? they demonstrate that your dog is frustrated and not happy.”



The protection dog will live in German Shepherd Watchdogs homes for three weeks and be trained each and every day. In addition to formal obedience training, the dog will be taken out in public to prove the training he receives at the kennels.



The training replicates real world scenarios in order to ensure that the dog learns to be under control at all the times.



Ron Kester, the other partner in the business highlighted the benefits that one will derive through having his dog trained, “the dog will be happy, everyone in the family will love it and it will be the pride of the house,” revealed Kester.



About German Shepherd Watchdogs LLC

German Shepherd Watchdogs LLC was co-founded by John Riboni and Ron Kester in Loomis, California. The company has access to the finest family protection dogs available anywhere. John Riboni enjoys an impeccable reputation in the police canine community and has competed at all levels in the demanding dog sport of Schutzhund. John has imported and trained champion dogs, and coached many canine handlers. He is recognized internationally as a leading sporting dog competitor and dog training expert. His background and accomplishments speak for themselves.



To learn more about German Shepherd Watchdogs and its dog training program, visit http://www.germanwatchdogs.com/german-shepherd-protection-dogs/protection-dog-training



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