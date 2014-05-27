Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Germanischer Lloyd SE - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Germanischer Lloyd SE - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Germanischer Lloyd SE (GL Group) is an industrial services company. It offers maritime classification services for new building as well as vessels in operation. The company also offers technical and engineering services to energy industry. The group categorizes its business through three segments: Maritime, Oil & Gas and Renewable. It provides technical assurance, engineering consulting, asset performance and maintenance, project execution, marine operations and consulting services, and measurement services to renewable, and oil and gas industry. GL Group also offers certification of wind farm, wind turbines and components through GL Renewables Certification.



Germanischer Lloyd SE Key Recent Developments



Oct 22, 2013: GL RC releases new Technical Note for the Certification of Wind Turbines for Tropical Cyclones

Jul 23, 2013: GL Group Strengthens Offshore Wind Leadership Team

Mar 26, 2013: PPG Industries Receives GL Certification For High-modulus Glass Composition Fibers

Mar 14, 2013: 3B Obtains GL Approval For HiPer-tex W2020 Wind Turbine Blade Applications

Feb 05, 2013: GL Systems Certification Joins WindMade As Accredited Verifying Partner



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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