GermantownCricketCatering.com Offers Flexible Options for Wedding Receptions in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- A wedding is often one of the most exciting and happy days of one’s life, but the planning of it can be extremely stressful. Organizing a wedding takes a lot of planning and work.



One of the most difficult aspects of organizing a wedding is often the wedding reception. People need to consider things like where it will be held, how many guests will be attending and what menu to provide.



One business that’s helped hundreds of couples to plan the perfect reception is Germantown Cricket Club Catering. Germantown Cricket Club not only offer one of the most attractive Philadelphia wedding venues around, but they can also completely organize the catering for the wedding reception to make sure the couple and guests have a memorable day.



They have the facilities to host wedding receptions indoors in the architecturally designed, 1879 clubhouse which is ideal for up to 200 guests, or outside in the well manicured grounds. Outside, couples can choose from the expansive patio area or alongside the landscaped swimming pool.



Germantown Cricket Club can provide full catering facilities, with a wide range of menus to select from, designed by their Executive Chef. Options on offer include full meals with tableside service, cocktails with light appetizers or even just desserts.



For those looking for unique photographic venues for the essential wedding photos, the club is located only minutes away from Wissahickon and Fairmount Park. With their convenient location in Germantown, the cricket club is a very popular place to host a wedding reception in Philadelphia.



A spokesperson from the club says, “At Germantown Cricket Club we pride ourselves in giving you catering options unmatched by other wedding reception venues in Philadelphia. Our wedding menus are among the best in Philadelphia, while our flexible party menus offer everything from cocktails & appetizers to meals & desserts. We have an established set of packages you can choose from or we’re more than happy to customise a package to suit your needs.”



About Germantown Cricket Club Catering

Germantown Cricket Club Catering is situated on a private country club just minutes from Center City, Philadelphia and provides a unique venue for any wedding or wedding reception. They also have a wide range of wedding catering packages available to suit all budgets and tastes. For more information please visit http://www.germantowncricketcatering.com