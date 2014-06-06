Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Germany 2014 Wealth Book market report to its offering

This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Germany.



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra-HNWIs in Germany. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Germany HNWIs across five wealth bands



- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013



- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018



- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes



- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets



- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets



- Number of UHNWIs in major cities



- Number of wealth managers in each city



- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential



- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Germany



- Size of the German wealth management industry



- Largest private banks by AuM



- Detailed wealth management and family office information



- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy:



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 95,000 HNWIs from around the world.



- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



- With the Database as the foundation for its research and analysis, WealthInsight is able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



- The report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.



- The report also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights



- There were 1,382,265 HNWIs in Germany in 2013. These HNWIs held US$4.2 trillion in wealth, and wealth per HNWI was US$3,038,491.



- In 2013, German HNWI numbers increased by 4.2%, following a 5.7% decrease in 2012.



- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of German HNWIs is forecast to grow by 11%, reaching 1,561,820 by 2018, and HNWI wealth is expected to grow by 25%, reaching US$5.60 trillion by 2018.



- At the end of 2013, German HNWIs held 34.6% (US$1.5 trillion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is higher than the worldwide average of 20–30%.



Companies Mentioned



Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management



Commerzbank Private Banking



UniCredit Bank AG



Bankhaus Lampe



Merck Finck & Co.



BHF-Bank Private Banking



Berenberg Private Banking



DZ Privatbank



Mertzler Private Banking



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156879/germany-2014-wealth-book.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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