According to the new market research report "Germany Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Micro Fulfilment Center, Dark Stores, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" , published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry to Grow at a CAGR 6.4% from 2022 to 2027



Germany to witness high growth of the ASRS market



An Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) is a highly advanced material handling system that utilizes computer-controlled material handling systems to automatically deposit and retrieve items from assigned storage locations. An ASRS obtains high accuracy, efficiency, and high-throughput inventory management in automotive, chemical, aviation, electronics & semiconductor, e-commerce, retail, food & beverage, healthcare, and metals & heavy machinery. The system includes a range of racks, shelves, bins, and automated machineries like cranes, conveyors, and shuttles that efficiently transport items to and from storage locations. As per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the ASRS market is estimated to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022?2027. Factors such as the thriving e-commerce industry, high demand from the automotive industry, and increasing need for better inventory control in several sectors are contributing toward the accelerating ASRS market.



Europe is one of the major regions contributing to the growth of the global ASRS market. Further, Germany is one of the largest markets for the ASRS, as the country is a key automotive manufacturing hub, and most key players, such as SSI Schaefer, BEUMER, KION, and KUKA, are based in Germany.



The automotive industry is among the most crucial sectors in Germany and is home to some of the key global players such as Volkswagen, BMW Group, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. In recent times, there has been a significant rise in demand for the ASRS from the automotive industry as ASRS provides several advantages which increase inventory efficiency. ASRS in automotive warehouses and inventories provides benefits such as reduced labor costs, improved accuracy and efficiency in material handling, and increased storage density.



Furthermore, as e-commerce rapidly rises, companies opt for automated warehouses to save floor space, labor, and time and gain better control over inventories. The ASRS system in warehouses or inventories helps improve floor space utilization, providing increased storage capacity, reduced picking time, and improved picking throughput. There is a great demand for alternative shopping experiences such as click-and-collect. Therefore, customer attraction and retention substantially depend on effective inventory management and localized delivery capabilities. Most solutions are embraced by shuttle-based ASRS, set up by management systems integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Overall, the implementation of the ASRS market in Germany is anticipated to be in demand with the growing number of logistics and warehousing operations in several industries.



