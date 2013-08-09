Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Germany Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Germany beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Germany beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Beer specialties and regional brands showed a positive development in 2012, in spite of a flat beer market for the second year running. 2012 was a challenging year for the beer industry in Germany as new sales opportunities were desperately needed to stabilize the beer volume. While consumers have adopted a positive outlook for the German economy, businesses are rather skeptical.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Increasing costs for raw material and labor and threatened export volumes pose some concerns for exporters, especially as exports to non-European countries have been established as new growth markets. Many consumers feel that national beers are quite interchangeable in taste and image, lacking in individual character.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Germany Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Germany Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Thanks to a robust German industry and stable private consumption the country endured the crisis with comparatively small damage. The federal constitutional court ruled in 2012 that Germany will participate in the permanent Euro rescue fund with an additional 190 bn.



Consumer prices rose by 2% compared to 2011, while the available income for private households increased by 2.3%. Thus, consumers were able to spend more money as their income increased above inflation level.



Overall alcohol consumption is declining in Germany and indulgence as a driver for consumption is becoming more and more important, with wine faring particularly well in 2012.Lifestyle changes have led to overall reduced alcohol consumption which is noticeable in the German beer market.



Local breweries do exceptionally well in connecting with their customers; offering a higher perceived value (i.e. specialty beers) and have been a significant driver for innovation.



Especially in urban regions, the lifestyle has become more active, hectic and mobile. The meals and beverages consumed at home are decreasing as long-term consumption shifts to 'on the go' and on-premise outlets.



Key Highlights

Wheat beer, now accounting for almost 10% of beer volume in Germany, saw a positive development in 2012 and outperformed the market.



Most of the top ten brands (Krombacher, Oettinger, Bitburger, Hasserder, Veltins, Beck's, Warsteiner, Radeberger, Paulaner and Erdinger) showed a stable to positive development in 2012 driven by a huge amount of marketing support.



Currently eight of the top ten brewers (i.e. as opposed to brand owners) in the German market are national brewery groups and accounted for 49% of the entire beer volume.



Premium brands are searching for ways to generate volume in the contracting market. Since 2007 more and more brand producers have launched individual glass bottles to differentiate their packaging from competitors.



The average beer price in both on and off-premise channels increased in 2012. The premium prices of specialty beers, small price increases from some brands and rising costs for on-premise operators led to an overall price increase of 3%



Companies Mentioned



A-BINBEV GERMANY , AUGUSTINER BRAU WAGNER KG, BADISCHE STAATSBRAUEREI ROTHAUS AG, BITBURGER GRUPPE, BRAU HOLDING INTERNATIONAL GmbH andCo.KGaA, ERDINGER WEISSBRAU, FRANKFURTER BRAUHAUS GMBH ,KULMBACHER BRAUEREI GRUPPE AG ,PAULANER GMBH and CO KG ,



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