Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Germany Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Germany Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the German cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The category has started to become more dynamic as new consumer groups are sought. In 2012 mixed cider beverages managed to attract a younger, more urban demographic. It is noteworthy that new cider products have been launched outside the core cider region. These new products are pure ciders often inspired by those from Scandinavia and the UK.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The launch of new products further broadens the perception of cider in Germany ranging from traditional, sometimes even old fashioned for some regional brands in the Rhine-main region to modern and hip for new lifestyle variants. Additionally, due to the unfavorable weather in 2012, consumption occasions of traditional cider were scarce.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Germany Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Germany cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

2012 was a rather mediocre year for cider due to the unfavorable weather which highly impacted category growth through the limitation of consumption occasions.



The German cider market is driven by pure, apple cider primarily consumed in the core cider region. This segment holds almost 94% of the volume.



PL products will always have a consumer base; however, growth opportunities are scarce as increasing commodity prices further diminish the price advantage and with consumers seeking more innovative lifestyle products.



Limited marketing support for traditional and imported brands is seen.



While the weather was less influential for on-premise development, 500cl cans (party kegs) clearly fell short on expectations due to the rainy and rather cold summer.



Key Highlights

The innovativeness of cider producers is expected to further drive the category's development in the challenging environment of decreasing alcohol consumption.



Cider finally shook off its dated image and managed to attract new consumer groups.



Additionally, distribution is further developed with innovative and new products being available in outlets (especially on-premise) that would not even consider selling traditional cider.



Cider mixes benefit from the fact that their consumers are more diverse. While traditional cider is often consumed by middle-age or older consumers, cider mixes are able to attract younger consumers and consumers that do not like the rather sour taste of traditional cider.



It is quite noteworthy that the German market consists of a high number of local cider producers, which together account for a market share of 21%. Individually however these producers are only producing small volumes.



Companies Mentioned



KELTEREI POSSMANN GmbH and Co KG, Kelterei Possmann KG, RAPP'S KELTEREI GmbH, Rapp's Kelterei GmbH, KELTEREI HEIL OHG ,Kelterei Heil OHG, KELTEREI WILHELM HOEHL HOCHSTADT GmbH and Co KG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141598/germany-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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