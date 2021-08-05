Germany Comes Out on Top as a Leading Manufacturer of Biopharmaceutical Products

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- According to the latest Biotech-Report for Germany conducted by Boston Consulting Group for VFA Bio, Germany remains the second largest manufacturer of active biopharmaceutical substances licenced by the European Union, with biopharmaceutical sales accounting for 30.8% of the overall medicines market. Based on the current study, biopharmaceutical sales (in the pharma and hospital sector) reached €14.6 billion in 2020, up 14% from the previous year.



EPM Scientific is a global life science recruiting firm with a dedicated team of top-level consultants and specialist advisors who deliver exceptional recruiting solutions across varying life science sectors such as medical communications careers, biometric jobs and medical engineering roles. Equipped with a wealth of local and international knowledge of the fields in which they work, the consultants at EPM Scientific are able to provide both candidates and clients with a global awareness of the market's needs and demands. EPM Scientific has built a worldwide network of one million industry experts who support, advise, and guide the business according to the latest industry insights. Functioning as a reputable source, the consultants at EPM Scientific are able to rely on their guidance to develop and tailor their recruiting strategies and techniques.



EPM Scientific works within a multi-national recruiting sphere, linking clients and candidates from all over the world. This innovative approach to recruiting establishes the firm as a pioneer within the life sciences industry through guaranteeing that promising professionals secure the ideal position, while offering world-class talent to their clients. EPM Scientific currently offers a wealth of new and exciting opportunities across the entire spectrum of the life sciences industry. Positions presently available include: Associate Director Biostatisticians, Senior Associate – Regulatory Affairs, Product Support Specialist, Statistical Programming Lead, CSV Consultant, Sales Manager, Senior Statistician, Senior Project Process Engineer, Jr. Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Medical Advisor, and Senior Account Manager. These openings represent just a few of the opportunities that EPM Scientific have to offer. If you're interested in pursuing your next career move or want to secure business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the EPM Scientific team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.