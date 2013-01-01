"Germany Defence & Security Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Germany Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- BMI's Germany Defence & Security Report for Q113 examines the country's defence posture, defence procurement initiatives and its defence spending.
Chiefly, the report examines the sometimes painful transition of Germany's armed forces from their Cold War-era role of defending the country against Soviet and Warsaw Pact aggression, into a force capable of meeting the security challenges of the 21st Century.
The report also examines a number of aspects of Germany's defence policy, including the continuingly vexing question facing the country concerning the transformation of its defence posture from its NATO European defence tasks into a force which can intervene in crises abroad. Berlin is keen to move Germany's armed forces in this direction, but faces perennial domestic opposition from some portions of its population regarding the deployment of forces abroad.
In addition, the report examines several of Germany's major defence procurement programmes. The German government is investing considerably across the land and air domains in particular. Capabilities in these two sectors are seen as essential to enable Germany to project power beyond its borders, though the notion remains deeply controversial. The legacy of the Second World War makes a significant element of the German polity highly distrustful of the procurement of any capabilities that enable Germany to intervene in conflicts beyond its borders. Nevertheless, since the end of the Cold War, Berlin has played an increasingly active role in military operations abroad, most notably in Afghanistan.
Over the past quarter, BMI has added the following discussions to the report:
- A detailed description of Germany's recently overhauled defence decision-making process and the orders of battle of its armed forces;
- Defence modernisation programmes ongoing in the German Army, Air Force and Navy including changes to orders to battle, and equipment procurement;
- Details of recent procurement activity conducted in the Q412 timeframe.
- A discussion of recent developments in Rheinmetall, a major German military equipment manufacturer, and other defence contractors.
