"Germany Defence & Security Report Q1 2014" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Defence & Security Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Although Germany has performed no major defence procurement activity in Q413, German defence companies have been very active on the export front. In early December 2013, Singapore signed a contract for the supply of two Type-218SG conventional hunter-killer submarines. The submarines will be manufactured by ThyssenKruppMarine and are expected to be delivered in 2020.
Earlier, in November 2013, tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann announced that it would be supplying Leopard-2A5 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Poland. The contract will include the supply of 105 Leopard 2A5 and 14 Leopard 2A4 MBTs. Deliveries will commence in 2014 and should conclude a maximum of five years later with the contract worth US$243mn.
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