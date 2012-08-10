Germany Defence & Security Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Germany Defence & Security Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- BMI's Germany Defence & Security Report for Q312 examines the country's defence posture, defence procurement initiatives and its defence spending.
Chiefly, the report examines the sometimes painful transition of Germany's armed forces from their Cold War-era role of defending the country against Soviet and Warsaw Pact aggression, into a force capable of meeting the security challenges of the 21st Century.
The report examines a number of aspects of Germany's defence policy including the continuingly vexing question that the country faces in terms of how to transform its defence posture from its NATO European defence tasks, into a force which can intervene in crises abroad. Berlin is keen to move Germany's armed forces in this direction, but it also has to face the perennial domestic opposition from some portions of its population regarding the deployment of German forces abroad.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In addition, the report examines several of Germany's major defence procurement programmes. The German government is investing considerably across the land and air domains in particular. Capabilities in these two sectors are seen as essential to enable Germany to project power beyond its borders. That said, the question of power projection remains deeply controversial in Germany. The legacy of the Second World War makes a significant element of the German polity highly mistrustful with regards to the procurement of any capabilities which enable Germany to intervene in conflicts beyond its borders. Nevertheless, since the end of the Cold War, Berlin has played an increasingly active role in military operations beyond its borders, most notably in Afghanistan.
Over the past quarter, BMI has added the following discussions to the report:
- Planned reductions to the German air force's procurement of multirole combat aircraft and strategic freighters.
- Planned reductions to the German army's procurement of attack helicopters and also medium lift rotorcraft.
- Expected retirements from the German air force's existing front line strength, most notably visa- vis legacy combat aircraft and freighters.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Poland Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Russia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012