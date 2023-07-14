Germany Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR 5.8% from 2023 to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Germany Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Germany dietary supplements market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The growing demand for plant-based food products in Germany has resulted in a parallel growth in the dietary supplements market. While plant-based diets offer a variety of essential nutrients, there may be specific vitamins, minerals, or beneficial compounds that are not adequately obtained solely from plant sources. As a result, there is an increasing demand for dietary supplements that can complement plant-based diets and help fill potential nutritional gaps.



Consumers are actively seeking supplements that provide specific nutrients commonly found in animal-based products, such as vitamin B12, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Individuals following plant-based diets often have specific dietary preferences or restrictions, such as vegan or vegetarian lifestyles, and may have particular health goals, including muscle recovery, increased energy levels, or overall well-being.



Dietary supplements serve as a valuable means of providing targeted nutritional support to individuals adhering to plant-based diets, addressing their unique requirements, optimizing their health outcomes, and helping them achieve their desired health goals.



In essence, the demand for dietary supplements in the context of plant-based diets arises from the need to bridge potential nutritional gaps, cater to specific dietary preferences and restrictions, and support individuals in reaching their health and wellness objectives. The dietary supplements market in Germany is flourishing alongside the increasing popularity of plant-based eating habits by offering supplements that fulfill these requirements.



