Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The report titled “Germany Glass Industry Outlook 2018 - Growing Demand for Flat Glass to Foster Growth” provides a detailed analysis of the glass industry in Germany covering various aspects related to market size in terms of revenue and market segmentation on the basis of major types of glass such as flat glass, container glass, tableware glass, glass fiber, utility and special glass. The report also includes competitive analysis and profiles of all the major players operating in the industry. The future projections are also included in the report to provide an insight of future prospects for the Germany glass industry.



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Glass industry has been one of the major contributors in terms of production and revenue generation of the country. The German glass industry performed well in sectors such as optics, pharmaceutical packaging, medical equipments and others catering to the elderly population. It has been observed that there has been a significant increase in demand from the optical glass sector which is used for making lenses and eye wear. Additionally, there has been an increase in the demand for medicines due to increased number of ailments, thus increasing the demand for packaging glass used to store medicines and chemicals.



The Germany glass industry is in a transition phase, where the focus of glass as a packaging and storage product is shifting to more advanced and innovative glass products. There have been fluctuations in the total revenue generated by the glass industry. The impact of euro crisis was clearly visible on this industry with fall in production and revenues. Germany is overcoming from euro crisis with the help of continuous efforts made by the government. The total revenue of the Germany glass industry recorded a growth of % from 2009 to 2012.



Over the years, flat glass has been one of the dominating segments in terms of revenue generation followed closely by container glass, which recorded a growth of % since 2010-2012. Major advancement in the field of technology and production of innovative glass products has set a path of growth for the Germany glass industry in the coming years. The contribution of container glass industry on the other hand declined in 2011 from 23.2% in 2009 to 19.2% in 2011. This decline in the production can be attributed to the availability of alternative packaging materials such as plastics; mainly PET (polyethylene terephthalate), metals- steel, aluminum and laminated cartons.



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The Germany glass industry is a highly fragmented market with more than 400 domestic and international players in the market. Some of the major players that exist in the market include Ardagh Group, Osram Licht AG, Schott AG, Gerresheimer, Saint Gobain, Wiegand Glas, Heinz-Glas GmbH, Pilkington Deutschland AG and others.



The future of Germany glass industry is expected to be favorable as the use of glass as a specialized material in various industries has gained continuous momentum. Changing needs and advanced technology has opened doors for alternate usage of glass and not just for decorative and storage purpose. The improving economy of Germany and other European countries has led to increase in the demand for glass from various related industries. The revenue generated by the glass industry of Germany is projected to be USD 12.4 billion in 2014 which is expected to further increase to USD billion in 2015 witnessing a growth rate of %. The CAGR from the year 2013-2018 is projected to be 4.3%, recording total revenue of USD billion by 2018.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



- The market size of Germany glass industry on the basis of production value, production volume and total revenue.

- Market segmentation of the Germany glass industry on the basis of types of glasses such as flat glass, container glass, table ware glass, glass fiber and utility and special glasses.

- Market share of major players in the Germany glass industry.

- Trends and developments prevailing in the Germany glass industry.

- SWOT analysis of the Germany glass industry.

- Future outlook and projections of the Germany glass industry.

- Macro economy of the Germany glass industry.



Table of Content



1.Germany Glass Industry Introduction

History of Glass

The Glass Industry-An Overview

Germany Glass Industry Value Chain



2.Germany Glass Market Size, 2008-2013

2.1.By Production Volume and Value, 2008-2013

2.2.By Revenue, 2008-2013



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3.Germany Glass Market Segmentation, 2008-2013

3.1.By Type of Glasses, 2008-2013

3.2.By Production Value and Volume, 2008-2013

3.2.1.By Production Value, 2008-2013

3.2.2.By Production Volume, 2008-2013

3.3.By Customers, 2008-2012



4.Export and Import of Glass in Germany

4.1.By Types of Glasses

4.1.1.Export of Glass, 2010-2012

4.1.2.Import of Glass, 2010-2012

4.2.Major Export and Import Destinations of Glass in Germany, 2008-2012

4.3.Germany Flat Glass Market Segmentation by Types of Glasses, 2008-2012



5.Germany Container Glass Market Segmentation by Types, 2008-2012



6.Germany Utility and Special Glass Market Segmentation by Types, 2008-2012



7.Germany Glass Industry: New Developments



8.SWOT Analysis of Germany Glass Industry



9.Market Share of Major Players in Germany Glass Industry

9.1.By Revenue, 2012



10.Company Profiles of Major Players in Germany Glass Industry

10.1.Ardagh Glass

10.1.1.Business Overview

10.1.2.Business Strategies

10.1.3.Financial Performance, 2010-2013

10.2.Saint Gobain

10.2.1.Business Overview

10.2.2.Business Strategies

10.2.3.Financial Performance, 2009-2012

10.3.Gerresheimer

10.3.1.Business Overview

10.3.2.Business Strategies

10.3.3.Financial Performance, 2009-2012

10.4.Schott Glass

10.4.1.Business Overview

10.4.2.Business Strategies

10.5.Osram Licht AG.

10.5.1.Business Overview

10.5.2.Business Strategies



11.Germany Glass Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2014-2018