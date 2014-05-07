Germany Glass Industry Outlook 2018 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The report titled “Germany Glass Industry Outlook 2018 - Growing Demand for Flat Glass to Foster Growth” provides a detailed analysis of the glass industry in Germany covering various aspects related to market size in terms of revenue and market segmentation on the basis of major types of glass such as flat glass, container glass, tableware glass, glass fiber, utility and special glass. The report also includes competitive analysis and profiles of all the major players operating in the industry. The future projections are also included in the report to provide an insight of future prospects for the Germany glass industry.



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Glass industry has been one of the major contributors in terms of production and revenue generation of the country. The German glass industry performed well in sectors such as optics, pharmaceutical packaging, medical equipments and others catering to the elderly population. It has been observed that there has been a significant increase in demand from the optical glass sector which is used for making lenses and eye wear. Additionally, there has been an increase in the demand for medicines due to increased number of ailments, thus increasing the demand for packaging glass used to store medicines and chemicals.



The Germany glass industry is in a transition phase, where the focus of glass as a packaging and storage product is shifting to more advanced and innovative glass products. There have been fluctuations in the total revenue generated by the glass industry. The impact of euro crisis was clearly visible on this industry with fall in production and revenues. Germany is overcoming from euro crisis with the help of continuous efforts made by the government. The total revenue of the Germany glass industry recorded a growth of % from 2009 to 2012.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



The market size of Germany glass industry on the basis of production value, production volume and total revenue.

Market segmentation of the Germany glass industry on the basis of types of glasses such as flat glass, container glass, table ware glass, glass fiber and utility and special glasses.

Market share of major players in the Germany glass industry.

Trends and developments prevailing in the Germany glass industry.

SWOT analysis of the Germany glass industry.



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