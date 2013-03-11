Germany Information Technology Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Germany Information Technology Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- BMI View: The German IT market is forecast to increase to US$63.7bn in 2013, up by around 4%, with positive growth despite the eurozone currency crisis. In H112, German businesses and consumers remained wary because of the risk of a new recession in the eurozone. The PC market reported modest single-digit growth in Q112, against a deteriorating economic backdrop. The market had contracted sharply in 2011 as a result of excess inventories and consumer and business caution, intensified by the eurozone currency crisis. Over the next five years, we forecast a more favourable outlook for the German IT market, with areas of opportunity including tablets and cloud computing.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$16.4bn in 2012 to US$16.7bn in 2013, +2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged but tablets will provide a growth area.
Software sales: US$19.7bn in 2012 to US$20.5bn in 2013, +4% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged and political and economic uncertainty will weigh on investments.
IT services sales: US$25.2bn in 2012 to US$26.5bn in 2013, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged but growing demand for cloud computing services will provide a key opportunity.
Risk/Reward Rating: Germany's score was 80.0 out of 100.0. Germany ranked second in the Europe region in our latest business environment ratings table, behind only the UK, and ahead of France.
