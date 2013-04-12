Germany Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Germany Information Technology Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- BMI View: The German IT market is forecast to increase to EUR45.74bn in 2013, up by 4.6%, as growth picks up from a challenging 2011. Economic uncertainty will continue to be a drag on spending in 2013, but an easing of the eurozone crisis will provide an opportunity for faster growth. However, there is downside to this outlook from the potential for Spain's refinancing requirements in 2013 to act as a flashpoint affecting market sentiment. Growth dynamics will differ across segments of the IT market with services expected to expand more rapidly than either hardware or software as cloud computing, data analytics and machine-to-machine applications gain traction. Although services sales will expand rapidly, we expect hardware and software to grow each year, as well to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: EUR12.3bn in 2012 to EUR12.7bn in 2013, and CAGR of 3.4% 2013-2017. Stagnant desktop sales, but tablets will provide a growth area.
Software sales: EUR14.4bn in 2012 to EUR15.1bn in 2013, and CAGR of 3.4% 2013-2017. There has been limited signs of an uptick in consumer sales from the launch of Windows 8, while political and economic uncertainty are weighing on corporate investments.
IT services sales: EUR19.1bnbn in 2012 to EUR20.1bn in 2013, and CAGR of 5% 2013-2017. Service sales will outperform other segments, with demand for cloud computing services a key opportunity.
Risk/Reward Rating: Germany's score was 76.3.0 out of 100.0. Germany ranked second in the Europe region in our latest RRR table, behind only the UK, and ahead of France.
Key Trends & Developments
- European Commission recommendations for regulating data privacy and security in the region are passing through parliament in H113. The harmonisation of standards and regulations, as well as the strengthened regulations relating to data security, should act as a catalyst for growth in cloud computing services. However, with heavy lobbying there is potential for the regulations to be delayed, undermining growth in the market - at least for international firms. Owing to current regulatory uncertainties, German companies are more confident with private cloud offerings. BITKOM reported in 2012 that as many as 21% of German companies were planning to introduce a private cloud.
- The expansion of next generation networks, particularly the deployment of rural and urban 4G LTE connectivity will continue to drive expansion of opportunities from growth in mobile devices such as tablets, e-readers and ultrabooks. A derivative of this expansion is growth in sales for 'big data' services such as data analytics for consumer insights.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Poland Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Peru Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q2 2013