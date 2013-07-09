"Germany Information Technology Report Q3 2013" Published

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The German IT market is expected to increase by 4.4% in 2013 to reach a value of EUR47.8bn. While we have a positive outlook for the market as a whole, there are significant differences between segments. We expect hardware spending growth to underperform on the back of a sharp drop-off in desktop, notebook and netbook shipments. Tablets and hybrids will remain a growth opportunity though. Meanwhile, software and services have a more positive outlook with cloud computing, machine-to-machine communications and big data analytics key drivers over the medium term. It should be noted that, while the drag on growth from the eurozone crisis is factored into our forecast, there is further downside risk posed by a worsening of the crisis, although this is not our core scenario.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: EUR12.3bn in 2012 to EUR12.6bn in 2013, and CAGR of 3.3% 2013-2017. Decline in desktop and notebook/netbook sales will be countered by growth in tablet and hybrid sales over the medium term.
Software Sales: EUR14.4bn in 2012 to EUR15.1bn in 2013, and CAGR of 3.3% 2013-2017. There have been limited signs of an uptick in consumer sales from the launch of Windows 8, while political and economic uncertainty are weighing on corporate investments.
IT Services Sales: EUR19.1bn in 2012 to EUR20.1bn in 2013, and CAGR of 4.9% 2013-2017. IT services are expected to outperform, with demand for cloud computing and big data services key opportunities. Risk/Reward Rating: Germany's score was 80.0 out of 100.0. Germany ranked second in the Europe region in our latest RRR table, behind only the UK, and ahead of France.
Key Trends & Developments
Desktop and notebook/netbooks sales declined sharply y-o-y to Q113 as vendors struggled in the face of competition from tablets and hybrids. The weak macroeconomic environment was an additional drag on the PC market. The decline in Germany was slightly faster than we had expected, resulting in a minor downgrade to our forecast. However, we believe shipments should recover slightly later in 2013 as an increasing array of notebook hybrids become available running the Windows 8 operating system. These convertible designs will help counter some of the impact of tablet demand on notebook sales, as well as blurring the traditional distinctions between devices.
