Germany Is Leading the European IT and Technology Market and Is a Fantastic Location to Progress Careers Further

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- 43% of Glocomms placements are female, there are 15+ languages spoken across the firm and they have 4 global tech hubs. The firm is making advancements towards the future of IT and technology recruitment in Germany and plans to continue the progressive results they have achieved so far. Germany is the largest software market in Europe, as reported by Germany Works. There are extraordinary technological changes occurring in Germany which are the driving force of the next chapter in human development. These changes, however, are also causing disruptions, largely due to the Fourth Industrial revolution making waves in the physical, digital and biological worlds. Germany represents almost a fourth of the market value, and the second largest European market for security technology. It is a fantastic country to be based in for career progression opportunities in IT and technology. By 2020, the German cloud market is estimated to to be the biggest in Europe, as reported by Germany Works. With an estimated growth of 25% every year. It is a fantastic time to join the technology. Get in touch with EPM Scientific today to find out how you can define your next career move or find the right talent for your business.



Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for IT and technology talent in the tech sector for Germany and Europe. Established in 2013, the firm have worked passionately to develop a network of skilled professionals and as a result are part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Glocomms are based in 12+ office locations, with their German team calling Berlin home. Worldwide the firm has 750+ employees working tirelessly to provide the finest recruitment solutions to their clients, with an unrivalled track record. Glocomms have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable quick, efficient and accurate hiring for all those involved. The team of ambitious consultants can advise on job opportunities across the width and breadth of Germany from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich to Cologne. The firm allows companies to rest easy in the knowledge that their biggest worry of talent acquisition is in their safe, expert hands.



The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors from IT and technology to enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering and more. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: salesforce program manager, lead network security architect, lead software security engineer, senior cyber threat intelligence analyst, application security lead, supply chain manager – freelance role, salesforce commerce cloud expert and salesforce functional consultant. These are just a selection of the positions available with immense career growth opportunities.



Glocomms are considerate of the needs of both clients and candidates, particularly during a time like the global pandemic we are all experiencing. As we work towards establishing a 'new normal', employers and managers must be considerate of their staff's needs. The health and wellbeing of the workforce is a top priority and this must be established by those in leadership roles. Glocomms have published a whitepaper focusing on the work-life rebalance to give employers advice and guidance on connecting with your staff remotely. We have to adapt our previous ways of working to ensure we have the right balance of business and pleasure.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the IT and technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



