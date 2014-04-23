Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Germany: Market consolidation will create new investment opportunities market report to its offering

Summary

'Germany: Market Consolidation Will Create New Investment Opportunities,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Germany's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Germany market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- The acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone having closed in October 2013, we expect the German communications market to continue on its path of consolidation.

- It is expected that by mid-2014, O2 will acquire the third largest mobile operator, E-Plus (owned by KPN), creating a new market leader on the mobile front.

- Over the next five years, Pyramid Research expects Germany to have the second fastest growth rate among the six largest Western European telecommunications markets.

- We expect mobile data and the pay-TV segment, which to date is comparatively less developed than in other major European markets, to drive growth in the forecast period and to contribute to stable market demand overall.



Synopsis

Germany: Market Consolidation Will Create New Investment Opportunities provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Germany's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

- Germany in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Germany.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.

- Service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services, and pay-TV services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Germany's telecommunications and pay-TV markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Germany's communications market, the third largest in Western Europe. The analysis is based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Germany.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Germany market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile), Kabel Deutschland, Unity Media, United Internet, E-Plus, Telefnica Deutschland (O2), Vodafone, Net Cologne, Sky Deutschland.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153154/germany-market-consolidation-will-create-new-investment-opportunities.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###