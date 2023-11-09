Germany Market to Grow at 21.7% in Public Key Infrastructure (Pki) Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- The PKI market in Germany is driven by the swift rise in digitization and the expanding use of IoT devices, both demanding secure communication channels. Additionally, strict regulations like the GDPR stress the importance of strong encryption and authentication measures. Coupled with the surge in cyber threats targeting both businesses and governmental sectors, there is a pronounced need for advanced security solutions. Opportunities lie in catering to these demands, innovating in user-friendly PKI solutions, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. Furthermore, players in the PKI market are embracing acquisition as a means to enhance their geographic presence.



In September 2022, Secardeo GmbH launched certLife v2, an enhanced web application for centralized certificate lifecycle management. This tool aids in the streamlined handling of certificates for various applications. The updated version offers improved connectivity with multiple Certificate Authorities, comprehensive management for Microsoft (ADCS), and introduces an intuitive dashboard, multilingual support, and advanced search features. The Secardeo platform also complements certLife with tools for fully automated certificate lifecycle management.



In April 2021, Eurotech specializing in IoT solutions, partnered with Microsoft (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), and GlobalSign (Belgium) to enhance device security. This partnership aimed at fortifying the security measures for connected devices. This initiative focused on Eurotech's ambitious project to expand the 'chain of trust' to a secure Initial Device Identifier. This identifier is essentially an IEEE 802.1AR certificate-based identity that is cryptographically linked to its respective device, ensuring its genuine nature and preventing impersonation or tampering. To bolster the chain of trust even further and to bridge the connection to cloud platforms securely, Eurotech joined hands with GlobalSign, Concurrently, they integrated efforts with Microsoft's IoT Identity Service, a vital security component of the Azure IoT Edge.



With the initiative taken by the German government to implement the German Identity Card as a national eID, Germany built its digital identity infrastructure by 2019. The implementation of this eID is expected to increase the demand for robust PKI practices in Germany. Additionally, the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) underscores the critical role of the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol in ensuring the secure electronic transfer of data between public authorities and various external entities, including citizens, businesses, and other governmental bodies. This initiative is in line with Germany's broader e-government vision, BundOnline2005, which seeks to maintain the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of data by leveraging the capabilities of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). The BSI has initiated an SSL study to explore the adaptability of existing email certificates for SSL functionalities, and an SSL implementation plan detailing the practical application strategies for SSL certificates, further reflecting the German government's commitment to advancing PKI technologies for enhanced digital security.



Key Market Players



The major players in the PKI market include Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SSL.com (US), Stormshield (France), LAWtrust (South Africa), Softlock (Egypt), Secardeo GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US), SecureMetric (Malaysia), and Enigma Information Security Systems (US).