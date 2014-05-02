Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Germany Metals Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Germany's metals sector will continue to feel the squeeze as output prices remain low and costs stay stubbornly high. We forecast subdued growth in consumption of key metals such as steel, copper and aluminium, chiefly due to a muted outlook for economic activity in the country. Key metal consuming sectors such as autos and construction will remain weak. For autos production, we do not foresee a return to growth until 2018 at the earliest.
Illustrative of challenges faced by the wider metals sector, steel mills will remain under significant pressure, as low output prices squeeze margins. This will encourage consolidation of operations and dampen output growth. We forecast that steel production will post only erratic growth in the coming years, as low prices will continue to bite.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sweden Metals Report Q2 2014
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q2 2014
- Brazil Metals Report Q2 2014
- Malaysia Metals Report Q2 2014
- South Korea Metals Report Q2 2014
- United States Metals Report Q2 2014
- South Africa Metals Report Q2 2014
- Australia Metals Report Q2 2014
- China Metals Report Q2 2014
- Japan Metals Report Q2 2014