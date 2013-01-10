Germany Metals Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Germany Metals Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Germany's metals sector will continue to feel the squeeze in the coming quarters as output prices remain low and costs stay stubbornly high. We forecast subdued growth in consumption of key metals such as steel, copper and aluminium, chiefly due to a weak outlook for economic activity in the country. Moreover, ongoing political and economic malaise in the eurozone will ensure demand from the most important export market remains muted.
Illustrative of challenges faced by the wider metals sector, steel mills will remain under significant pressure, as low output prices squeeze margins. This will encourage consolidation of operations and dampen output growth. We do not forecast steel production will return to growth until 2015 as low prices will continue to bite. We forecast steel output of 41.7mn tonnes (mnt) in 2016, which would be 5.6% below 2011 output and 13.9% below the 2007 peak level.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Russia Metals Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Metals Report Q4 2012
- Italy Metals Report Q4 2012
- Austria Metals Report Q4 2012
- United States Metals Report Q4 2012
- Netherlands Metals Report Q4 2012
- Spain Metals Report Q4 2012
- Romania Metals Report Q4 2012
- France Metals Report Q4 2012
- Ukraine Metals Report Q4 2012