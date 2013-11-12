Germany Metals Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Germany Metals Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Germany's metals sector will continue to feel the squeeze as output prices remain low and costs stay stubbornly high. We forecast subdued growth in consumption of key metals such as steel, copper and aluminium, chiefly due to a muted outlook for economic activity in the country. Key metal consuming sectors such as autos and construction will remain weak. For autos production, we do not foresee a return to growth until 2018 at the earliest.
Illustrative of challenges faced by the wider metals sector, steel mills will remain under significant pressure, as low output prices squeeze margins. This will encourage consolidation of operations and dampen output growth. We forecast that steel production will post only erratic growth in the coming years, as low prices will continue to bite. We forecast steel output of 42.8mn tonnes (mnt) in 2017, just 0.7% above 2012 output and 11.8% below the 2007 peak.
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