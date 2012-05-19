New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Germany Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2012 -- BMI View: Despite the threat of austerity measures and the government's focus on cost-containment within the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector, as well as the impact of generic competition as a result of the patent cliff, we expect Germany to remain attractive to innovative drugmakers. In 2011, Germany's drug market was the fourth largest globally after the US, Japan and China. Furthermore, per-capita spending is high, there is a sizeable pensionable population and regulations are transparent - factors BMI believes will continue to bring in substantial income for companies operating in the country.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: EUR39.39bn (US$55.15bn) in 2011 to EUR38.40bn (US$51.46bn) in 2012; -2.5% decline in local currency terms and +6.7% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: EUR275.10bn (US$385.15bn) in 2011 to EUR280.97bn (US$376.49bn) in 2012; +2.1% growth in local currency terms and -2.2% in US dollar terms.
- Medical devices: EUR14.97bn (US$22.96bn) in 2011 to EUR15.64bn (US$20.95bn) in 2012; +4.5% growth in local currency terms and no growth in US dollar terms. Forecasts unchanged from Q411.
Business Environment Rating: In our Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business Environment Ratings (BERs) for Q212, Germany is second, behind Switzerland. Despite the tough pricing and reimbursement conditions and the effects of patent expirations, Germany remains one of the largest global pharmaceutical markets, which will continue to prop up its rewards score.
Key Trends And Developments
- In December 2011, positive news for multinational drugmaker AstraZeneca, the company's Brilique (ticagrelor) for patients with acute coronary syndromes (ACS) has passed Germany's new cost-benefit assessment. Ticagrelor is the first reversibly binding oral P2Y12 adenosine diphosphate receptor antagonist and the first in a new class of drugs, cyclo-pentyl-triazolo-pyrimidines (CPTPs), which are chemically distinct from thienopyridines such as BMS/Sanofi's Plavix (clopidogrel) and Eli Lilly/Daiichi Sankyo's Effient (prasugrel).
- In January 2012, in negative news for multinational drugmakers Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, Trajenta (linagliptin) for patients with type 2 diabetes did not pass the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare (IQWiG)'s assessment (a part of the Arzneimittelmarkt-Neuordnungsgesetz (AMNOG) cost-benefit assessment)
