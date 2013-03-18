"Germany Power Report Q1 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Germany Power Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power is weighing heavily on the bottom lines of utilities, now faced with the financial burden of funding the early closure of these power stations. How will Germany fill the energy gap that is left behind? While renewable energy is an obvious avenue for growth, government support for this sector has been mixed, with limits on solar power subsidies but support approved for offshore wind farms. This has sent out mixed messages to the sector. We expect that thermal sources of power will continue to play an important role in Germany's energy mix, and news such as E.ON and WINGA's plan for a gas-fired CHP plant, Alston and RheinEnergie's plans for a gas-fired power plant and RWE's coal-fired power plant opened in Cologne in August 2012 confirm this view. One other challenge facing the German government concerns the transmission and distribution sector. Government support for renewables, particularly wind power, requires matching investments to provide the appropriate infrastructure to get the electricity generated to areas of high demand.
The key trends and developments in the German electricity market are:
- A report published by the German Energy Association in December 2012 calculates that the country will have to spend at least EUR42.5 billion on expanding its electricity grid if the government wants to meet its renewable energy targets. The report calculates that an additional 135.000km of transmission lines will be needed by 2030. In December 2012, Germany's upper house of parliament approved a law that will reduce the liability on transmission system operators in the event of delays or damage to offshore grid links. The move is an attempt to minimise risks in the sector, and attract international investment.
- Despite Germany's commitment to boosting electricity produced from renewable sources of energy, moves such as the completion of a 675MW coal-fired power station in October 2012, and plans for new gas-fired power plants suggest that the cost of relying on renewable sources of power may be too high. We believe that thermal sources of power will continue to dominate the electricity mix.
