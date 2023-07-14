Germany Probiotics Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR 3.4% from 2022 to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2023 -- The Germany probiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets. The expansion in the German food processing industry is set to boost the market.



The food processing industry in Germany had a turnover of approximately USD 203 billion in 2021, contributing to 5.8% of the country's GDP, as reported by Food Export. The meat and dairy sectors are the largest contributors, accounting for 24% and 15.5% respectively.



This growth has led to an increased demand for probiotics, particularly in the functional food and animal feed segments. German consumers are increasingly looking for functional foods to address health issues such as diabetes and obesity. Probiotic yogurts and yogurt drinks have gained popularity as key functional food products in Germany.



Additionally, the European Union's ban on antibiotics in the poultry industry has created an opportunity for probiotics to have a significant impact on the German poultry market. For example, in November 2020, Evonik (Germany) launched the first probiotic Ecobiol Fizz in the form of effervescent tablets for chickens, which help stabilize the intestinal microbiota of broilers and layers during stressful periods.



The growing demand for probiotic products in Germany is driven by the robust food processing industry and the country's culture of health-consciousness and wellness. German consumers are seeking products that promote gut health and overall well-being, reflecting their focus on preventive healthcare and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. The trend of personalized nutrition has also gained traction, with probiotics being a perfect fit for this trend.



