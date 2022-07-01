Germany Technology Recruitment Activity Rises 1.8%

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Hiring in Germany's technology industry continues to thrive, with a rise of 1.8% recorded in March of this year. IT hiring has shown strong progress, as many more organisations seek to get support for the accelerated IT transformations that have been undertaken in many different industries since the start of the pandemic. When it comes to IT jobs there are five roles, in particular, that are especially in demand right now. Software and web developers, for example, take up the largest share of IT recruitment activity, followed by database and network administrators and architects. Miscellaneous computer occupations accounted for just over 8% of overall IT recruitment activity in March and computer and information analysts almost 6%. What's clear from these figures is the German technology recruitment activity remains strong - and is likely to continue to do so. This is being bolstered by a number of top companies that continue to hire, including Deutsche Telekom, SAP and Celonis.



Glocomms is a technology recruiter working with businesses all over Germany to help make key connections when it comes to technology recruitment. The firm's expertise includes a broad spectrum of tech roles, including hiring for cloud & infrastructure jobs, as well as data & analytics, commercial services and cyber security. Glocomms was established in 2013 and has become a renowned technology recruiter in Germany, catering to the needs of a very broad spectrum of businesses, from agile startups to globally visible companies. The firm is exceptionally well resourced, able to offer a versatile range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions and also access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that it has built up over the years. As the team at Glocomms also has a robust network of connections with hiring managers all over Europe, it's no surprise that it has also become a go-to technology recruiter for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step.



As a successful technology recruiter in Germany, Glocomms has established a network that extends across the entire country. That includes most major cities such as Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The firm also has extensive international reach thanks to two key resources. The first is that the German team is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. And the second is that Glocomms is also part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. In such a vibrant and active sector like technology, it's vital for a technology recruiter to be able to field a team of insightful and knowledgeable people. Consultants at Glocomms are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this technology recruiter today including Salesforce Vlocity Developer, Data Engineer and Network Security Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



