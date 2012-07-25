"Germany Telecommunications Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The first quarter of 2012 saw a reversal of the strong growth in mobile subscriptions reported by operators in 2011, with the market losing a total more than 900,000 subscribers. This saw total subscriptions decline to 113.2mn at the end of March 2012. However, despite a difficult start to 2012 and the spectre of economic crisis looming over the economy, BMI believes significant opportunities remain in the Germany telecoms market. This report analyses recent trends and developments at the market and operator level to provide insight into the development of the market in the coming years, both through qualitative views and our quantitative forecasts of the mobile, fixed-line and broadband markets, as well as mobile ARPUs, which all run through to 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Despite the reversal of growth in the mobile market in Q112, Germany remains in fourth place in BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings Germany's improving position is largely due to the continued growth in the market, underpinned by its strong Country Risks and Country Rewards scores. However, with the eurozone crisis, and specifically questions around Greece's membership, intensifying in May 2012, there is potential for Germany's score to be negatively impacted in the coming quarters.
Looking beyond the most recent quarter and the macroeconomic environment, the German market is home to strong competitive dynamics, driving service uptake and innovation. Operators are currently extending the reach of LTE networks, with Vodafone and T-Mobile beginning to market commercial services in urban areas after meeting rural coverage requirement as part of their sub-1GHz licences. O2 is set to follow with urban roll-out of LTE services in Q312. BMI considers the increasing coverage of LTE services, among the most extensive in Europe, likely to boost the mobile data market, as well as introducing a new dynamic of competition for fixed-broadband providers now competing against mobile broadband able to offer comparable bandwidth. In fact, Vodafone is speculating that it may abandon wholesale DSL arrangements with Deutsche Telekom (DT) in favour of LTE broadband provision.
The German wireline sector is highly competitive with the incumbent, DT, and alternative DSL providers such as Telefonica-owned Alice, competing against cable providers including Liberty Globalowned Unitymedia (and now Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg) and Kabel Deutschland. Cable providers are set to intensify competition following a period of consolidation that has seen Unitymedia acquire Kabel BW and, more recently in May 2012, Kabel Deutschland reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Tele Columbus. This threat is more intense as a result of cable providers' utilisation of the DOCSIS3.0 standard to offer cost-efficient, high-speed broadband services - tapping into consumer demand for next generation services.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Bosnia-Herzegovina Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Romania Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Belgium Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Telecommunications Report Q3 2012