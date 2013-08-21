Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Germany Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Germany's water industry is highly-developed, with EUR2bn and EUR5bn invested in its water

and wastewater sectors each year, respectively. However, the country has serious water pollution issues

and is unlikely to meet EU sanitation guidelines set for 2015. Germany has a worryingly slim project

pipeline, with the country instead choosing to invest in the water infrastructure of developing countries.

Germany is a water powerhouse, with over 99% of its population connected to a drinking supply and over

96% connected to a sewage network. These operate as a 24-hour, continuous supply and there are claims the

country's tap water quality is on a par with that of bottled mineral water. There is an abundance of natural

water resources, with over 2% of its surface area covered by water.



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