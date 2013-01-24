Germany Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Germany Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others provides key market data on the Germany Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories – Advanced Wound Management, Compression Therapy, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Wound Closure Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Tissue Engineering, Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories – Advanced Wound Management, Compression Therapy, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Wound Closure Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Tissue Engineering, Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany Wound Care Management market.
- Key players covered include Paul Hartmann AG, Coloplast A/S, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew Plc, Covidien plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Germany Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Paul Hartmann AG Coloplast A/S medi GmbH & Co. KG Smith & Nephew Plc Covidien plc Molnlycke Health Care AB Kinetic Concepts, Inc. ConvaTec Inc. ArjoHuntleigh Hollister Incorporated B. Braun Melsungen AG Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Ethicon, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH 3M Health Care Ltd. Johnson & Johnson Laboratoires Urgo S.A. Baxter International Inc. BSN medical GmbH Systagenix Wound Management Limited Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Invacare Corporation SIGVARIS, Inc. Synergy Health plc Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Julius Zorn, Inc. Medela AG
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/94872/germany-wound-care-management-market-outlook-to-2018-advanced-wound-management-wound-closure-devices-pressure-relief-devices-ostomy-drainage-bags-and-others.html