Germany's Biotech Investment Boom

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The German biotech boom goes back many years but has recently gathered new momentum thanks to the success of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The business partnered with Pfizer on vaccine development and the success of the efforts resulted in billions in investment pouring into the biotech sector in Germany. This was a significant moment in German biotech because the sector has struggled to raise finance in recent years and many have identified this as a big obstacle in terms of developing the industry as a whole. BioNTech's success has helped to reignite interest in pouring funds into German biotech and has triggered another wave of interest. BioNTech itself continues to take advantage of its success to expand its enterprise and has recently announced plans to build a facility in Africa mid-2022 in order to make its mRNA vaccines and scale up the production of its COVID-19 shot.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has become a leading specialist biotech recruiter in Germany. The firm now has a nationwide presence that includes major hubs across the country, including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition to biotech, EPM Scientific also specialises in a range of other key fields in life sciences, including medical communications and medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, R&D, legal and compliance and commercial. The firm is an expert biotech recruiter with an extensive range of resources that includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to well established companies. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that EPM Scientific is able to cater to the very individual needs of businesses in this sector, as well as talented individuals looking to take a career-defining next step.



People are at the heart of everything that EPM Scientific does, internally and externally. So, it's no surprise that the biotech recruiter has invested heavily in its own team, including when it comes to training and development. Consultants are trained on a regular basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that they are always ahead of the curve. Everyone at the firm benefits from being part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+ and expands EPM Scientific's reach from nationwide to worldwide. Clients and candidates also have the advantage of the firm's robust global connections, especially as it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. With its mix of international and nationwide reach and extensive expertise, EPM Scientific is an obvious choice as a biotech recruiter with significant resources. There are currently many roles available via the firm today, including Process Manager Upstream Development, Director Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Biotech Recruiter in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



- EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.