Germany's Financial Markets Opportunities Are Set to Grow by 33.5%

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Opportunities in German financial markets look set to expand considerably in the coming month and years. In particular, the embedded finance industry has some very positive forecasts, with 33.5% growth predicted in 2022. Over the period 2022 - 2029, CAGR of 20.3% is forecast with revenues to reach US$14,886.2 million by 2029. Momentum has been growing in Germany's financial sector in the past year with embedded insurance doing exceptionally well. The German market is attracting a wide range of international insurtech firms thanks to the opportunities that exist here. One major contributor to market growth in the coming years is the number of strategic partnerships that are being established between parties in the market in Germany, the goal being to launch innovative products in the coming months. Given that Germany is the largest consumer lending market in the European region the opportunities for businesses operating in this market are significant.



Selby Jennings is one of Europe's leading financial services recruitment agencies and has been operating since 2004. One of the team's strengths is ensuring it is always ahead of new market opportunities, such as those currently emerging in German finance. From trends to challenges, the team is well-informed to ensure that clients and candidates are too. Selby Jennings has a wealth of resources to support the quest for business-critical talent, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. As one of Europe's premier financial services recruitment agencies, Selby Jennings is able to offer hiring support across a broad spectrum of different fields. These include private wealth management, insurance and actuarial roles, quantitative research and trading and financial technology. The team has worked with many different types of businesses over the years, from innovative start-ups to global brands. Options can be created for every hiring need thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions.



It's not just in Germany where Selby Jennings is one of the region's key financial services recruitment agencies, although the firm does have a very well-established presence in the country. Nationwide in Germany, Selby Jennings has established a network that covers most major cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. Beyond this, the team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000+. Not only that but the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the team at Selby Jennings has also had a major role in the firm's success in the past few years, which is why there has been a great deal of investment in people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including C++ Software Engineer, Junior Trading Reliability Engineer and Trading Assistant [Crypto Assets].



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



