Germany's Gigabit Strategy to Strengthen FTTH Network to Favor Fiber Optics Market Growth

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2023 -- As a densely populated country in a central location in Europe with a developed economy, Germany contributes significantly to the fiber optics market. This trend is expected to continue as the German government aims to boost the number of fiber optic connections in the country in the coming years.



In March 2022, Germany's Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport presented its latest "Gigabit Strategy" that outlines a number of key goals, including the supply of at least half of all German premises with FTTH networks by the end of 2025. Through this strategy, the German government aims to triple the number of fiber optic connections by the end of 2025. This will increase the consumption of optical fiber across Germany, further supporting the fiber optics manufacturers in the region.



Get instant 5% discount: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/discountreports.asp?id=238443438

Offer limited to November month only - Hurry up, secure your copy today



The presence of industries such as chemicals, automobiles, and paints & resins is projected to fuel the demand for fiber optics in the industrial networks and sensors sub-applications. Fiber optic-based optical sensors are used in these industries for physical quantity measurements or for detecting faults and failures. One of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, Germany is home to automotive manufacturing giants such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. It is also one of the largest producers of chemicals, petrochemicals, and paints & resins, with the presence of global players such as BASF and Covestro AG. All these factors are driving the fiber optics market for sensors sub-application in Germany. Rising demand for fiber optic sensors across the industrial sector in the country will support the market growth.



According to the April 2022 press release by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, a German research organization, the researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications are working on the development of fiber optics sensor technology that can detect Hydrogen. Hydrogen plays an important role in Germany's climate and energy policies. Compared to other liquid or gaseous energy sources, Hydrogen needs special security requirements due to its highly explosive nature once leaked from tanks or pipelines. The researchers are focusing on innovating glass fiber sensors, which can detect minor traces of leaked Hydrogen. The product is in the development phase; however, in the coming years, end-use industries, including automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and transportation, are expected generate high demand for these sensors. Increased research and development activities on fiber optic sensor technologies will foster the growth of the non-communication application segment in Germany.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238443438



The rapid penetration of 5G telecom services across Germany will increase the deployment of fiber optics. The regional telecom operators are emphasizing on the development of 5G infrastructure in the country to increase the 5G service coverage. In March 2022, Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) announced plans to develop5G infrastructure at 834 sites nationwide. In addition, it has created additional LTE capacities at 517 locations, while 175 new LTE sites were built across Germany. The company has deployed over 500,000 km of fiber-optic cabling, which covers 13.6 million broadband lines in the country. Such extensive fiber deployment to support the commercialization of 5G services will fuel the fiber optics market growth in the region.